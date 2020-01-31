In Response to Jamia Firing, Rahul Gandhi Asks 'Who Paid the Shooter?'
For representation: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing winter session, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who "paid" the Jamia shooter, a day after a man open-fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area.
Gandhi was entering parliament when he was asked to comment on the incident. "Who paid the Jamia shooter?" he said in response.
On Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you to not bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life."
Tensions near Jamia Nagar spiraled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student. He later walked away while waving the firearm above his head and shouted "Yeh lo aazadi", despite heavy police presence.
