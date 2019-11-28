Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

In RSVP for Uddhav Thackeray’s Swearing-In, Sonia Gets Candid on ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’

In a letter to Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi also expressed her inability to attend swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In RSVP for Uddhav Thackeray’s Swearing-In, Sonia Gets Candid on ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray invites Congress president Sonia Gandhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of his father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray, in New Delhi on November 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday acknowledged the “extraordinary circumstances” that brought the Shiv Sena, NCP and her party together in Maharashtra, but expressed confidence that the alliance will provide a stable government.

In a letter to Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray, Gandhi also expressed her inability to attend swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening.

“The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP. The political atmosphere has become poisonous and the economy has collapsed, farmers are facing great distress,” Gandhi said.

"I have every confidence that the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will work together in the spirit of cooperation to give people of Maharashtra a stable and responsive government that will uphold the Constitution and the value of democracy," she further wrote.

WhatsApp Image 2019-11-28 at 16.59.47

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's letter to Maharashtra CM-designate Uddhav Thackeray

The Congress chief had expressed similar sentiments while addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting earlier in the day.

"There is worsening distress among farmers, traders and small and medium businesses. Consumption, especially in rural areas, is falling. Exports are declining. And prices of essential food commodities are rising, causing hardship to households. Instead of tackling the problem, the Modi-Shah government is busy fudging statistics or, indeed, not publishing them at all," the Congress president said.

"The public sector has been put on the block, in all probability, to be sold off to a few favoured business people. What will be the fate of the thousands of workers at those enterprises? Lakhs upon lakhs of salaried and ordinary families are worried about their deposits in banks," she said.

Gandhi also held the governor directly responsible for the political drama in Maharashtra. "There is no doubt that he (Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari) acted under the instructions of the prime minister and the home minister. The BJP's pre-poll alliance did not hold because of its own arrogance and over-confidence."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram