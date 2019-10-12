In Run-up to Polls, Rahul Gandhi to Address Public Meeting in Haryana's Nuh on Monday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the meeting in the afternoon and will reach Nuh in southern Haryana by road from Delhi. Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are slated on October 21.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday campaign for the party in Haryana and will address a public meeting in Nuh, sources said.
Gandhi will address the meeting in the afternoon and will reach Nuh in southern Haryana by road from Delhi, they said.
The meeting was finalised after consultations with party leaders of the state.
Nuh is the district headquarters in the Mewat area and falls under the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency.
Gandhi is also campaigning for the party for the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 13 and 15.
Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are slated on October 21.
