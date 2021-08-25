In Scathing Attack, Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at the Booth Level

The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of state Akhilesh Yadav stated on Tuesday that the BJP is busy hatching conspiracies at the booth. The SP Chief stated, “BJP is making a strategy to cheat democracy, and RSS workers from other states were being transported from village to village, so that conspiracy can be done at the booth level.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, SP Chief said, “The Samajwadi Party has got the public support of a huge majority in Uttar Pradesh. Fearing this, the BJP wants to destroy the sanctity of the democratic system. This act of BJP is against the Indian Constitution and public sentiments. The BJP government has not only created anarchy in the state but has committed a great sin by stopping the development of the state. The BJP government has made the fairness and transparency of the Election Commission questionable.”

“Recently, making a fake voter ID card by a youth ‘digital burglary’ in the website of the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission is a very serious matter. There should be an investigation in the entire state for such scams. This is not a matter of security of the Election Commission but a matter of dignity. Democracy is being ashamed of many such incidents,” he added.

Meanwhile reacting to the allegations made by SP Chief, BJP MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak said that Akhilesh is busy finding scapegoats for his defeat in 2022. The BJP leader tweeted on Wednesday morning, “The allegations by SP Chief on BJP of conspiracy at booth level shows that he is trying to find reasons for his defeat in 2022. Also, BJP need not to bring RSS people from outside as the Talibani mindset of Samajwadi Party people has forced people to switch to the mindset of RSS.”

