In Setback to NCP, Former Maharashtra MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil Joins BJP
Ranjitsinh, son of senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, joined the BJP in presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis.
File image of Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil.
Mumbai: In a setback to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in Maharashtra, former party MP Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil joined the BJP here Wednesday.
Ranjitsinh, son of senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, joined the BJP in presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Vijaysinh Mohite Patil is NCP's Lok Sabha member from Madha constituency and a former deputy CM of Maharashtra.
Ranjitsinh, who was a Rajya Sabha member of the NCP, said he was disappointed with top NCP leadership.
This is the setback to the Congress-NCP combine, after Sujay Vikhe Patil, the son of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil joined the BJP recently.
There is speculation that Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil tendered his resignation as LOP to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on moral grounds.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
