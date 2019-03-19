English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Show of Strength, Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda to Hold Joint Rally on March 31
The Congress and JDS said they are committed to defeating the divisive, communal and anti-democratic forces in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections.
File photos of Rahul Gandhi and Deve Gowda.
Loading...
Bengaluru: In a show of unity, the Congress and JDS in Karnataka will hold a joint rally in Bengaluru on March 31. Presidents of both the parties, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress and Deve Gowda of the JDS, will share the dais and sound the poll bugle against their common foe -- the BJP.
After an hour-long meeting between co-ordination committee chairperson Siddaramaiah, Deve Gowda, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundurao, minister DK Shivakumar and Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy, Gowda said the common goal of coalition parties is to reduce the BJP to single digits in Karnataka.
"Our primary agenda is to tackle the BJP. We can resolve our smaller issues after the elections. Issues in Mysore and Mandya will be solved. We might have some issues. Modi mocks the idea of mahaghatbandhan. But the BJP itself is running coalition governments in many states. We will answer them by winning this election. The JDS and Congress are one and the same in this election. In the upcoming Karnataka rally, will set an example for everybody. Today, Siddaramaiah and I are sitting next to each other. We are all together in this fight," Gowda said.
"Nomination has started. We hardly have time left. So we are speeding things up. Rahul Gandhi and I will hold a rally on March 31 . But we won't wait till the 31st. We have already started work," he added.
The leaders also addressed the possible issues between the two parties' workers, who have been rivals traditionally, especially in the old Mysore region. To address this, Siddaramaiah said the party workers have been asked to work together keeping aside their differences. The coalition partners will henceforth have one spokesperson in order to iron out any probable differences.
The BJP, Congress and JDS are yet to release their candidate lists. Congress is likely to release its list of candidates by March 22, Dinesh Gundurao said.
After an hour-long meeting between co-ordination committee chairperson Siddaramaiah, Deve Gowda, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundurao, minister DK Shivakumar and Rajya Sabha MP Kupendra Reddy, Gowda said the common goal of coalition parties is to reduce the BJP to single digits in Karnataka.
"Our primary agenda is to tackle the BJP. We can resolve our smaller issues after the elections. Issues in Mysore and Mandya will be solved. We might have some issues. Modi mocks the idea of mahaghatbandhan. But the BJP itself is running coalition governments in many states. We will answer them by winning this election. The JDS and Congress are one and the same in this election. In the upcoming Karnataka rally, will set an example for everybody. Today, Siddaramaiah and I are sitting next to each other. We are all together in this fight," Gowda said.
"Nomination has started. We hardly have time left. So we are speeding things up. Rahul Gandhi and I will hold a rally on March 31 . But we won't wait till the 31st. We have already started work," he added.
The leaders also addressed the possible issues between the two parties' workers, who have been rivals traditionally, especially in the old Mysore region. To address this, Siddaramaiah said the party workers have been asked to work together keeping aside their differences. The coalition partners will henceforth have one spokesperson in order to iron out any probable differences.
The BJP, Congress and JDS are yet to release their candidate lists. Congress is likely to release its list of candidates by March 22, Dinesh Gundurao said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: Kohli Should Be Grateful RCB Haven't Sacked Him as Captain - Gambhir
- Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gifting Rs 50 Lakhs Each: Report
- Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour
- Katrina Kaif Buys New Range Rover Vogue LWB SE SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore
- Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results