In Tamil Nadu Election Result Today, Stalin May Get to be Both King and Kingmaker: Top 10 Developments
The survival of the ruling EPS-OPS government depends on the outcome of the by-elections even as exit polls have predicted victory for DMK in both general elections and assembly bypolls.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2019: The spotlight on TN’s 39 Lok Sabha seats, the maximum in south India, will today share the spotlight with 22 assembly constituencies where bypoll results will decide the fate of the E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK government. The election result will also end the question of who the public thinks is capable of carrying the mantle of Dravidian pride following the death of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. Though exit polls have not predicted a rosy picture for the Congress at the national level, alliance partner and DMK chief MK Stalin, who had declared Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, would nevertheless hope to play a crucial role in Delhi.
The security personnel in place to ensure counting is smooth includes 1,520 from Central Armed Paramalitary Forces and 36,000 state police and the rest from Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP).
The DMK with 88 legislators has to win all 22 seats to take its tally, along with Congress (eight) and IUML (one) to 119, that is just one number over the simple majority.
The elections will see over 800 candidates fighting it out in the 38 Lok Sabha seats and another 400 plus candidates in the bypolls.
In the 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 114 members (including the Speaker), the DMK has 88, the Congress has eight, while IUML and Independents are one each.
To attain a simple majority, the AIADMK has to win just four seats in the by-elections. In order to be comfortable safe, the AIADMK has to win eight or nine assembly seats.
The Congress party's H. Vasanthakumar, representing the Nanguneri assembly constituency, is contesting in the Lok Sabha polls from Kanyakumari constituency and it will be interesting to see which seat he would opt to retain in case he wins the Lok Sabha polls.
The Lok Sabha polls saw four-cornered contests between the two major fronts led by the AIADMK and DMK, respectively, the AMMK floated by Sasikala’s nephew and Independent MLA Dhinakaran and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) started by actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Both the AMMK and MNM made their electoral debut.
The News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted that the AIADMK alliance, which includes the BJP, may win 14-16 seats. The ruling-AIADMK, which won 37 seats last time, may end up with only 8-10 seats this time. The BJP and the Congress are likely to win 1-2 and 3-5 seats, respectively.
Of the 39 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, the state saw voting in only 38 as the Vellore MP election was cancelled due to large-scale voter bribery.
The Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash, jewels and other items worth Rs. 950.05 crore from Tamil Nadu, the highest in the country.
Prominent leaders in the fray were Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai (Karur), Union Minister and BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan (Kanniyakumari), H Vasanthakumar (Congress-Kanniyakumari), Karti P Chidambaram (Congress-Sivaganga), H Raja (BJP-Sivaganga), Kanimozhi (DMK-Thoothukudi), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP-Thoothukudi), TR Baalu (DMK-Sriperumbudur), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK-Chennai Central), A Raja (DMK-Nilgiris) and Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK-Dharmapuri).
According to the latest available data, there are a total of 5,89,78,232 eligible voters in Tamil Nadu, of which 2,91,92,130 are male, 2,97,80,641 female and 5,461 voters of the Third Gender.
Of the 39 seats, 7 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and none for Scheduled Tribes.
When the state went to the polls on April 18, 2019, more women than men turned up to vote in all but eight urban constituencies.
This elections has also seen many small parties— Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).
In the 2014 elections, the AIADMK swept the Lok Sabha elections, winning 37 of the 39 seats. In 2014, the AIADMK was in the opposition as the BJP had a brute majority to form a government at the Centre.
