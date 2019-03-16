In Chandrababu Naidu's Election Campaign Itinerary, Tirupati's Venkateswara Swamy Temple is First Stop

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati on Saturday to seek the divine blessings before embarking on his election campaign. Then, Naidu will kickstart his election campaign at Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.The TDP supremo reached the temple city of Tirupati on Saturday morning and offered special rituals to Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Once done with the religious affairs, Naidu will proceed to the coastal district of Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam, where he will address a public meeting.Later on Sunday, Naidu will continue with rallies in four including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East & West Godavari districts.On March 18, Naidu will cover Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna districts. Following this, on March 19 he will attend public meetings in Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa districts.The TDP on Thursday released its first list of 126 candidates for the April 11 assembly election, amid unprecedented protests and rebellion in the party.Naidu, who released an audio song for the campaign, called it "Mission 150 Plus", as the party aimed to win at least 150 out of the total 175 seats in the assembly.Time and again, the Chief Minister has expressed confidence in the people of Andhra Pradesh saying that the electorates are wise enough to compare the past and present situation of the state and will give their verdict in the elections. He has also urged TDP workers to tirelessly slog for winning the elections.