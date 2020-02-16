Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In the Name of God & Martyrs of Freedom Struggle: Kejriwal's Ministers Take Oath in different Ways

While Rajendra Pal Gautam, former social welfare minister, took oath in the name of Lord Buddha, Imran Hussain took oath of office in the name of Allah and later the oath of secrecy in the name of God (Ishwar).

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
In the Name of God & Martyrs of Freedom Struggle: Kejriwal's Ministers Take Oath in different Ways
AAP volunteers at Ramlila Maidan during Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a departure from the tradition of taking oath in the name of God, Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet member Gopal Rai did it in the name of martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Rai was the labour minister in the previous AAP government. He had also held the charge of general administration department.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was the social welfare minister in the previous Kejriwal dispensation, took oath in the name of Buddha at the Ramlila Maidan where a joyous crowd kept shouting 'Lage raho Kejriwal', 'We love you Kejriwal'.

Imran Hussain took oath of office in the name of Allah and later the oath of secrecy in the name of God (Ishwar). Kejriwal and senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Kailash Gahlot took oath in the name of God.

Six legislators, including Satyendar Jain and Gahlot, were sworn in as ministers in the newly formed Delhi Cabinet on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the BJP bagged eight. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

