In the Name of Maharashtra, When Devendra Fadnavis Chose to Keep Aside His Party & Ideologies

CM Uddhav Thackeray recently alleged in the Assembly that the BJP-led central government was siding with Karnataka and ignored Maharashtra in the Supreme Court, where a case related to the dispute is going on.

Updated:December 29, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: As tussle between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated over Marathi-speaking regions, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday warned Karnataka government that the western state would not tolerate any injustice done to "Marathi brothers".

"Entire Maharashtra stands with Marathi-speaking people living in Karnataka-occupied region of Maharashtra. Keeping our party and ideologies aside, we stand with our Marathi brothers living there. Belgaum, Karwar and other Marathi-speaking regions of Karnataka should be united with Maharashtra. We support the stand of Maharashtra. We also want to tell the Karnataka government that Maharashtra will not tolerate any injustice done to our Marathi brothers," he said.

CM Uddhav Thackeray recently alleged in the Assembly that the BJP-led central government was siding with Karnataka and ignored Maharashtra in the Supreme Court, where a case related to the dispute is going on.

The decades-old dispute over Belgaum has flared up after certain remarks by a Kannada organisation against the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been fighting for the merger of 800-odd villages Marathi-speaking villages of Karnataka into the western state. MES had recently submitted a memorandum of their demands to Thackeray.

According to reports in a section of media, some days ago, a Karnataka Navnirman Sena leader said that MES leaders should be shot dead on the border between the two states.

