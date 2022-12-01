'In the Name of the Father, Daughter': Why Winning Nizamabad Matters to Telangana CM KCR, TRS

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is preparing the ground for the 2023 Assembly elections. Besides addressing a number of public meetings in the first week of December, he has also been overseeing many infrastructure projects across the state.

One of the districts that the CM is keen to revamp is Nizamabad. At a recent meeting, the CM stressed that there is no paucity of funds to develop and beautify Nizamabad.

The move gains significance in the background that MP Arvind Dharmapuri, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), recently challenged MLC K Kavitha to contest against him.

Kavitha, the daughter of the CM, lost the seat to Dharmapuri in 2019. At that time, not retaining the seat was seen as a major setback for the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

BARBS EXCHANGED, HOUSE VANDALISED

Dharmapuri’s challenge came after a heated exchange of insults between the two leaders. In response to a claim made by KCR that the BJP had even tried to lure his daughter into their fold, Dharmapuri said that the MLC had been in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge because she was feeling neglected in her father’s party.

The MLC took serious exception to these remarks and said her loyalty would always lie with the TRS.

In the meantime, Dharmapuri’s house was vandalised by goons allegedly belonging to the TRS. The MP criticised Kavitha for ransacking his house and terrorising his 70-year-old mother.

In reply, she said that she would hit Dharmapuri with slippers in Nizamabad chowrastra if he continued to make baseless allegations against her. The BJP MP later filed a petition against Kavitha in the Telangana High Court seeking police action against her. While disposing of the petition, the judge expressed annoyance at the use of unparliamentary language by political leaders.

‘MAKE NIZAMABAD MORE VIBRANT’

In the review meeting held with state officials, the chief minister made it clear that development in Nizamabad city, which is on the path of progress, should be more vibrant. He added that the works should be completed as planned in two-and-a-half months and he will visit and inspect the works.

The CM ordered local MLA Ganesh Bigala to complete the development works of Nizamabad in coordination with all departments of Panchayati Raj, roads and buildings, municipal department and others.

The Chief Minister said that gravel roads should be converted into BT roads in Nizamabad. CM KCR instructed officials to estimate the requirement of graveyards, burial grounds, integrated markets, community halls, dump yards, markets and complete the work quickly. In Nizamabad, modern dhobhi ghats and modern saloons should also be constructed.

