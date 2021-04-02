In This Howrah Sweet Shop, Modi, Mamata and Other Big Leaders Are all Smiles Under One Roof

The West Bengal political scenario has been vitiated with an intense war of words between political rivals as the election for 294 assembly seats is going on in different phases. But Howrah witnessed a surprising sight where all top political leaders of the state were present on one platform with a big smile on their faces without any squabble.

A sweet shop owner has come up with miniature replicas of popular leaders from all the leading parties contesting elections in West Bengal. All these figurines have been made with milk solids.

Following the high voltage political campaigning in the state, the owner of the Maa Gandheshwari Sweets at Netaji Subhash Road in Khurut area made sweet moulds of the top leaders.

The miniatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Choudhury, CPI(M) leaders Biman Bose and Abbas Siddiqi were on display at the sweet shop.

A figurine of wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee with a microphone in her hand has become the talk of the town. Beside her stands Modi’s miniature in his signature style waistcoat. A shawl-wrapped statue of Biman Bose is also attracting crowds.

The stall owner Keshto Haldar said the miniatures are made from 15 kg milk solids.

The shop has also drawn attention for its sandesh and other sweets with symbols of different political parties. The shop also sells purple, green and red rasgullas as per the party symbols of different political parties.

“Suddenly, ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan became popular in Bengal politics. Like other commoners, I also want a peaceful election in the state. I hope through these sweet miniature idols, I will be successful in spreading the message of sweetness and peace,” Haldar said.