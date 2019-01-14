In Tit-for-Tat strategy, West Bengal BJP Tells Cadre Not to Cooperate With State Police

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday asked his party cadres for not to cooperate with the police as a tit-for-tat strategy against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the ruling party too has been following the same path against central agencies.The TMC leadership had accused BJP of using the CBI, the ED and other central agencies to corner opposition parties.“What the Trinamool Congress and its leaders have been saying against the CBI and the ED is unconstitutional. Every time a leader of their party gets summoned, they say they won't go. This is completely unconstitutional. Is this how you want to protect the federal structure?” Ghosh questioned.“We have been facing atrocities committed by the TMC. But we have never said that we will not cooperate with the police," he said.But if this is the attitude of the TMC, henceforth the BJP too will ask party cadres not to cooperate with the police, he said.“The police can arrest us, but we will not cooperate with them as they are cadres of the TMC," he said.Reacting to Ghosh’s statement, senior TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said the BJP is trying to disturb peace and stability in the state.“These provocative statements are actually efforts to create lawlessness in the state. But we will never allow them to do that," Mullick said.