English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Tit-for-Tat strategy, West Bengal BJP Tells Cadre Not to Cooperate With State Police
The TMC leadership had accused BJP of using the CBI, the ED and other central agencies to corner opposition parties.
File photo of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh.
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday asked his party cadres for not to cooperate with the police as a tit-for-tat strategy against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the ruling party too has been following the same path against central agencies.
The TMC leadership had accused BJP of using the CBI, the ED and other central agencies to corner opposition parties.
“What the Trinamool Congress and its leaders have been saying against the CBI and the ED is unconstitutional. Every time a leader of their party gets summoned, they say they won't go. This is completely unconstitutional. Is this how you want to protect the federal structure?” Ghosh questioned.
“We have been facing atrocities committed by the TMC. But we have never said that we will not cooperate with the police," he said.
But if this is the attitude of the TMC, henceforth the BJP too will ask party cadres not to cooperate with the police, he said.
“The police can arrest us, but we will not cooperate with them as they are cadres of the TMC," he said.
Reacting to Ghosh’s statement, senior TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said the BJP is trying to disturb peace and stability in the state.
“These provocative statements are actually efforts to create lawlessness in the state. But we will never allow them to do that," Mullick said.
The TMC leadership had accused BJP of using the CBI, the ED and other central agencies to corner opposition parties.
“What the Trinamool Congress and its leaders have been saying against the CBI and the ED is unconstitutional. Every time a leader of their party gets summoned, they say they won't go. This is completely unconstitutional. Is this how you want to protect the federal structure?” Ghosh questioned.
“We have been facing atrocities committed by the TMC. But we have never said that we will not cooperate with the police," he said.
But if this is the attitude of the TMC, henceforth the BJP too will ask party cadres not to cooperate with the police, he said.
“The police can arrest us, but we will not cooperate with them as they are cadres of the TMC," he said.
Reacting to Ghosh’s statement, senior TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said the BJP is trying to disturb peace and stability in the state.
“These provocative statements are actually efforts to create lawlessness in the state. But we will never allow them to do that," Mullick said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- So Happy You Said Yes: Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Second ODI in Adelaide on Live Tv & Online
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Gully Boy Apna Time Aayega Song Out: Ranveer Singh Nails it as an Effortless Rapper
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results