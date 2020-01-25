Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 1/10
  • TRS 1
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 75/120
  • TRS 64
  • INC 4
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 2
Refresh Data
News18 » Politics
1-min read

In Saamana, Shiv Sena Pitches for Deportation of 'Pakistani, B'deshi Muslims'; Hits Out at Raj Thackeray

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further hit out at his cousin Raj Thackeray for changing the colour of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's flag, and shifting their focus towards Hindutva.

Radhika Ramaswamy | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Saamana, Shiv Sena Pitches for Deportation of 'Pakistani, B'deshi Muslims'; Hits Out at Raj Thackeray
File photo of Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Taking a different stand from its allies, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said there is no doubt that Muslims from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have entered India, should be thrown out. However, it maintained that the amended Citizenship law had several loopholes.

"There is no doubt that Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh should be thrown out of the country. Shiv Sena has always fought for Hindutva, but the CAA has several loopholes," the party said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party further hit out at his cousin Raj Thackeray for changing the colour of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)'s flag, and shifting their focus towards Hindutva.

"Fourteen years ago, Raj Thackeray formed a party for the Marathi ideology but now it has changed its track to Hindutva. There's little hope that they will be able to get anything in their hands even now (after inching closer to BJP)," the party said.

Raj Thackeray had unveiled his party's new flag on Thursday, which is saffron in colour and bears the royal seal of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The major decision by MNS is being as a move to inch closer to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Raj Thackeray had recently met senior BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar, who apparently had urged him to adopt the Hindutva route to checkmate his cousin.

The Saamana also accused Uddhav's cousin of changing stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act for votes. Just a few weeks back it was same Raj Thackeray who was against the CAA, and now just for votes, he is changing colours. It is clear the BJP wants to get political benefits. With CAA not only Muslims, but 30 to 40 percent Hindus will be affected. In this law, army men, the family of an ex-president are not getting included and are being shown as outsiders," the editorial reads.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram