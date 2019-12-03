In Unprecedented Move, Bengal Assembly Adjourned for 2 Days as Bills Yet to Get Governor's Nod
The House will remain adjourned till December 5, Speaker Biman Banerjee said in the Assembly, adding that the session will resume from December 6 at 11 am.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: In an unprecedented development, West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee on Tuesday adjourned the House for two days as bills slated to be placed in the assembly are yet to get the nod of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
“There are Bills which were scheduled to be placed. But we yet to receive the nod of the Governor and, therefore, they won't be tabled. Hence, the House will be adjourned for two days,” he said.
Abdul Mannan, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, said this is the first time in his political career that the House is being adjourned. “The Speaker is claiming that there are Bills yet to be approved by the Governor,” he said.
CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty echoed Mannan’s comments.
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has reportedly expressed his desire to meet the respective secretaries of the departments related to the Bills to get more information before approving them.
The ruling Trinamool Congress and Dhankhar have been locked in a war of words for some time over a number of issues.
Last week, Dhankhar had criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "humiliating" him "on every occasion" and not briefing him regularly.
Dhankhar had also slammed Speaker Banerjee for "violating protocol".
