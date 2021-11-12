In UP 'Masterclass', Amit Shah Says 2022 Polls Performance Will Set Stage for 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday told nearly 700 BJP workers in Varanasi in over an hour-long address that the BJP’s win in the Uttar Pradesh elections is “very important for the nation” and the victory in 2022 will pave the way for the party’s victory in 2024 general elections.

BJP state chief Swatantra Dev later said that Shah had given the mantra to win the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh after showing the way to the party in UP in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

“Booth Jeeta toh UP Jeeta — Shah got everyone to take this resolve. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have given corruption-free and fear-free governance to Uttar Pradesh. People kept asking us why we do not tell the date of Ram temple’s construction in Ayodhya but it is during the BJP government’s tenure that the temple is being built and the Kashi Viswanath Corridor in Varanasi is being built,” Singh later told media-persons.

The attendees at the meeting told News18 that Shah said the party had a 35-year-vision and Congress had ruled for a long time based on appeasement, corruption and commission. “Shah said if BJP gets as long a period in power, India can be fully transformed into a powerful and a developed nation,” an attendee said.

The person said Shah also told the BJP leaders that the UP election was extremely important for the nation. “Shah also said we don’t have to fight the election on any individual personality but on plank of development and telling people and the beneficiaries that this government in UP had given them the most benefits than any earlier government in UP,” an attendee said.

The home minister also focussed on strengthening the booths and the Panna Pramukh model, asking BJP leaders to activate this machinery on ground and also focus on the ongoing membership drive in which BJP is planning to add 1.5 crore new members before the election.

He asked the BJP leaders to set up WhatsApp groups in booths including supporters of the BJP and said all booth-level leaders should ensure that 40 per cent BJP voters cast their ballot on full and each party worker motivates at least three families to vote for the BJP and make more members. Swatantra Dev Singh also said the BJP will highlight how people had got a number of government benefits in the last 4.5 years in UP and how the state was on the path of all-round development. “Our forthcoming win will show how our work is showing on ground,” Singh said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.