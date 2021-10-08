In UP's Jaunpur, BSP MP and BJP MLA Claim Credit for Construction of Same Road

Two public representatives — an MP and an MLA — have taken credit for laying the foundation stone of a 5.9 km road in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district. The road has two plaques — one bearing the name of Shyam Singh Yadav, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) MP from Jaunpur, and the other one of Girish Chandra Yadav, UP Minister and BJP MLA from Jaunpur Sadar seat. The foundation stone for the construction of the same road was laid twice by these leaders on different occasions ahead of UP Assembly polls 2022.

Both the leaders have made claims that the construction of the road was taking place because of their efforts. Both also claim that due to their efforts, people in Jaunpur will be having a smooth road in their area very soon.

On September 12, UP Minister Girish Chand Yadav laid the foundation stone of the road. On October 5, BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav again laid the foundation stone of the same 5.9-km-long stretch. The plaques bearing the name of these leaders have been placed next to each other. The road is being constructed by the Rural Engineering Department of the UP government.

BSP MP has also tweeted pictures of him laying the foundation stone for the construction of Gabhiran to Kalapur Nauli road in Khuthan block of Jaunpur. In the tweet, he said that the construction of this road is to be done at the cost of Rs 4 crore 18 lakh. The road construction is to be completed by May 2022.

05/10/2021 को ब्लॉक खुटहन में गभीरन से कलापुर नौली मार्ग निर्माण का शिलान्यास किया। लंबाई 5.9 km एवं लागत 418 लाख।मौके पर श्री चंद्रभूषण प्रधान, श्री संदीप मौर्य, श्री सलीम खान, श्री महेंद्र प्रताप, श्री शम्भूनाथ गौतम, सम्मानित कार्यकर्तागण तथा सम्मानित जनता आदि लोग उपस्थित रहे। pic.twitter.com/zMdHwgGBy3— Shyam Singh Yadav (@SSYadavMP) October 6, 2021

MP Shyam Singh Yadav said that he had given a proposal to the central government for this road.

“There are a total of 11 such roads in the district which are being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. It seems that UP Minister Girish Chandra has no knowledge about the protocol and he enjoys taking credit for others’ work,” he said.

Alleging that BJP Minister Girish Chandra had violated the protocol, Shyam Singh said that he would get an FIR registered against him.

