In US for Treatment, Jaitley Accuses ‘Compulsive Contrarians’ of Subverting Democracy
In the post the Finance Minister said that Prime Minister Modi should be credited for saving the country thousands of crores over the Rafale deal, and slammed the Congress party for delaying the deal by over a decade.
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)
New Delhi: Terming opposition parties as 'Compulsive Contrarians', Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday accused them of manufacturing falsehood and subverting democracy by weakening an elected government.
