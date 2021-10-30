In Uttarakhand, Amit Shah's Fresh Jibe at Congress, Lambasts Its 'Appeasement Politics'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday tore into the Congress and asked what the party did for Uttarakhand during UPA’s 10-year tenure at the Center. He named former chief minister Harish Rawat and questioned why he as CM had announced holiday on Fridays, an allegation which Rawat had refuted earlier.

“Harish Rawat dared to announce holiday on Fridays. Those who believe in appeasement politics can never do well for devbhoomi (Uttarakhand),” Home Minister Amit Shah told the gathering. Shah further said Rawat should also give ‘hisab kitab’ (clarification) of a cheap liquor brand that he promoted during his tenure.

In his 30-minute address, Shah trained a gun on Congress and Harish Rawat for at least 10 minutes. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years gave projects worth Rs 85,000 crore to Uttarakhand. He said Congress should tell what they gave to the State when they were at the Center for 10 years.

The Home Minister was in Dehradun to launch a government scheme aimed at women who have to scale hills in a bid to collect fodder for cattle stock. BJP believes the scheme could be a game-changer as women constitute around 48 per cent of the total electorates in the State.

The Home Minister underlined it was BJP that created Uttarakhand. Praising Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and said Dhami will complete the remaining works in Uttarakhand in the coming five years. Shah also advised voters to vote wisely in the coming elections.

Shah said more than 85 per cent of promises made in BJP’s manifesto have been completed. He also hailed the State for doing a good job during the recent disaster.

“I came to the State to help but there was no work left for me to do. So I toured the disaster-hit areas and left,” Shah said, adding the State’s machinery worked very well and ensure not a single pilgrim’s life is lost.

Shah said the mega project to connect Char Dhams in the State is near completion while a master plan is ready for the facelift of the Badrinath Dham.

