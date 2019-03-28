In Uttarakhand Rally, PM Modi’s ‘Mama-Bhanja’ Jibe at Congress for Delay in Defence Deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday trained guns on the previous Congress-led governments for the delay in getting the Rafale military aircraft, saying the party sat on the deal as it was eyeing kickbacks.Launching the BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur, the PM said the Congress cared more for malai (commission) than national security.Without naming Congress leaders, the PM said the ‘mama-bhanja’ delayed defence deals till 10 years in a bid to make a cut. “Hatiyaron ke saudo per dalal mama bhanje bhari pad gaye (Broker Mama Bhanja duo sat on defence deals),” said Modi.He claimed that NDA government has moved further in modernising armed forces. “You must have noticed we recently inducted ultra-modern helicopters (Chinook). They (UPA) did a scam when helicopters were purchased and the probe is going on. (Christian) Michel mama is sharing details in court and they (Congress) are sweating,” he said.Christian Michel is accused in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP copter deal.He pitched the BJP as the party that stood for the armed forces, saying the Congress governments cared little for what they sought modern weapons, bullet-proof jackets and the one rank, one pension scheme that his own government has implemented.He said the deal for the French military aircraft was mooted during the term of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government but the following Congress-led governments of delayed the acquisition.In his 40-minute address, the PM repeatedly hammered the Congress. The BJP and Congress are in a direct fight for five parliamentary seats of Uttarakhand that goes to polls on April 11.Taking a dig at recently announced NYAY poll promise of Congress, PM said four decades ago Congress was making the similar cry ‘garibi hatao’ and again they have come up with similar slogan. “To elevate poverty from the country, Congress needs to be completely removed” he said, while counting several schemes launched by his government.