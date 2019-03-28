English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Uttarakhand Rally, PM Modi’s ‘Mama-Bhanja’ Jibe at Congress for Delay in Defence Deals
Launching the BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur, the PM said the Congress cared more for malai (commission) than national security.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Reuters)
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday trained guns on the previous Congress-led governments for the delay in getting the Rafale military aircraft, saying the party sat on the deal as it was eyeing kickbacks.
