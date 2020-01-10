Take the pledge to vote

In Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi Meets Anti-CAA Activists, Says Govt Acting Against Constitution

Priyanka met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, who were arrested.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
In Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi Meets Anti-CAA Activists, Says Govt Acting Against Constitution
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Varanasi (UP) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, meeting activists held during protests against the amended Citizenship Act and accusing the government of acting against the Constitution.

"They were holding a peaceful agitation," she said.

Priyanka met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, who were arrested.

"Ekataji's little daughter was waiting for her. They told me everything. Injustice was meted out to them. They were thrown in jail, kept there for 15 days and serious charges were levelled against them.

"I am proud that they struggled and raised their voice for their country. Whatever the government is doing is anti-constitutional," Priyanka told reporters.

During her four-hour visit, Priyanka paid obeisance at Sant Ravidas temple. Later she reached Shrimath on boat and met social activists and those held "illegally and lodged in jail by the Yogi Adityanath government," a Congress statement said.

Priyanka was also scheduled to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple before leaving for Jaipur.

Priyanka met Dalit worker Anup Shramik, BHU student Deepak and students and representatives of civil society.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.
