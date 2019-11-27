Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Video, Karnataka Dy CM Govind Karjol Seen Giving Cash to Voter in Athani; Congress Files Complaint

The video shows Karjol handing over some cash to a party supporter. On noticing the cameras, the deputy chief minister is heard ordering the videographers to stop recording, warning them against circulating the clip.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:November 27, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
In Video, Karnataka Dy CM Govind Karjol Seen Giving Cash to Voter in Athani; Congress Files Complaint
Video grab of Karnataka Deputy CM Govnd Karjol warning videographers against circulating his act of distributing cash to voters. (News18)

Bengaluru: In yet another embarrassment for the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Karnataka, a video has surfaced where a voter is seen receiving money from none other than Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol.

The video shows Karjol handing over some cash to a party supporter. On noticing the cameras, Karjol is heard ordering the videographers to stop recording the incident and warns them against circulating the same.

The incident occurred at Athani in Belgavi, one of the 15 Assembly constituencies that will see by-elections on December 5. The deputy chief minister was campaigning along with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel for party candidate Mahesh Kumatahalli.

Kumatahalli is one of the 17 disqualified Congress MLAs who switched camps and led to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government.

The state Congress has filed a complaint with the chief election officer to initiate action against Karjol as a clear violation of Section 171 (C) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 123 (1) (A) of the Representation of Peoples Act and violation of the model code of conduct.

The Congress has also complained against the BJP’s Hoskote candidate MTB Nagaraj, another Congress turncoat, for allegedly distributing gold rings to voters.

BJP's Vijayanagara candidate Anand Singh has also been accused of distributing gifts and arranging elaborate lunch meals for voters of his constituency on the pretext of celebrations for his son's wedding, which will take place on December 1.

In another leaked video, some leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) have alleged that cash was offered to voters at Bookanakere, the native village of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The clipping was allegedly taken just a couple of hours before Yediyurappa was set to address a public meeting as part of his election campaign on behalf of BJP candidate and disqualified JD(S) MLA Narayangowda in the same village.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
