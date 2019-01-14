English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In War Mode After SP-BSP Snub, Rahul Gandhi to Hold 13 Rallies in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress chief will hold his first rally in Lucknow in the first week of February. One rally will also be held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
File photo Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: After vowing that his party will fight for each Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh with full zeal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has decided to hold 13 rallies in 13 different zones in the state.
The announcement comes a day after Congress was left out of an anti-BJP alliance formed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Terming the decision of the SP and BSP to keep Congress out of their pre-poll alliance a ‘dangerous mistake’, the grand old party said it will contest solo on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Gandhi’s first rally will be held in Lucknow in the first week of February. Later, one rally will be held in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during a crucial meeting with UPCC leaders in Lucknow on Sunday, said that venues of rallies are yet to be finalized.
While the party has decided to go solo, it has also kept the doors of a possible alliance open, saying any “secular party which is competent to fight the BJP” is welcome to come forward.
Earlier, speaking exclusively to News18, Rahul Gandhi had said that SP-BSP have underestimated Congress’s strength in Uttar Pradesh by keep it out of their pre-poll alliance for the general elections. “I could be wrong, but I think Mayawati and Mulayam Singh may have underestimated the Congress party. They haven't fully appreciated the value of the Congress party. Will see what happens now,” he had said.
“It was a political decision and we respect it. I respect Mayawati ji and I also respect Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. But now even the Congress will have to do its work and we will fight with full zeal and vigour. The Congress won't back down and will fight with all its might,” Gandhi had said during the interview.
Meanwhile, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have decided to contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance has left two seats for the Congress party, the traditional Gandhi dynasty bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi.
The announcement comes a day after Congress was left out of an anti-BJP alliance formed by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Terming the decision of the SP and BSP to keep Congress out of their pre-poll alliance a ‘dangerous mistake’, the grand old party said it will contest solo on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Gandhi’s first rally will be held in Lucknow in the first week of February. Later, one rally will be held in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, during a crucial meeting with UPCC leaders in Lucknow on Sunday, said that venues of rallies are yet to be finalized.
While the party has decided to go solo, it has also kept the doors of a possible alliance open, saying any “secular party which is competent to fight the BJP” is welcome to come forward.
Earlier, speaking exclusively to News18, Rahul Gandhi had said that SP-BSP have underestimated Congress’s strength in Uttar Pradesh by keep it out of their pre-poll alliance for the general elections. “I could be wrong, but I think Mayawati and Mulayam Singh may have underestimated the Congress party. They haven't fully appreciated the value of the Congress party. Will see what happens now,” he had said.
“It was a political decision and we respect it. I respect Mayawati ji and I also respect Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. But now even the Congress will have to do its work and we will fight with full zeal and vigour. The Congress won't back down and will fight with all its might,” Gandhi had said during the interview.
Meanwhile, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have decided to contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance has left two seats for the Congress party, the traditional Gandhi dynasty bastions of Rae Bareli and Amethi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Crash Out of AFC Asian Cup With 0-1 Defeat to Bahrain
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- Top 5 Android Phones Around Rs 20,000 to Buy in Jan 2019: Xiaomi Poco F1, Realme 2 Pro, Nokia 7.1 And More
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results