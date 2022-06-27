In War of Ideology vs Courts, Shinde Wields Balasaheb Thackeray's Legacy as 'Brahmastra' Against Team Uddhav

The Maharashtra political crisis has now boiled down to a simple battle — that of ideology vs the courts. As rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s bloc camps in Guwahati to strategise against the Uddhav Thackeray government, the leaders are confident they have cobbled together enough numbers to win a legal battle against the Maharashtra chief minister and his supporters.

However, the Shinde camp is not ready to rest on its supposed victory in the number game and sources told CNN-News18 that they are planning to release an open letter claiming to be the torchbearers of Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray and his ideology. Shinde is also expected to hold a Facebook Live session on Monday to connect with the masses.

A close analysis of the sequence of events makes it clear that Shinde is stressing on two fronts: One, he is assuring the rebel MLAs that everything will work out eventually. A Shinde camp leader said: “Shinde-ji has given us confidence and has told us not to worry. Workers’ families will be taken care of. He also stressed that we will have to uphold Balasaheb’s ideology at any cost.”

Two, the rebel leader — who allegedly fueled the mutiny over being sidelined by the Uddhav Thackeray camp — has made it clear that ideology, and not the greed for power, is the mainstay of their revolt. From paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji to celebrating the birthday of a rebel MLA, Shinde is pulling all stops to keep his flock together.

The rebel bloc wants to project that the chief minister’s decision to ally with NCP chief Sharad Pawar — who has “belittled” Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology — was wrong and has come back to bite Uddhav Thackeray.

In the latest, Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs. The top court is expected to hear the petition on Monday.

The Shinde “faction”, currently camping at a Guwahati hotel since June 22, has demanded that the Shiv Sena must withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the NCP and Congress. But the Sena, too, has refused to give in and has taken a tough stance against the dissidents by asking them to contest the elections again.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.