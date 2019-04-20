In Wayanad, Priyanka Says Rahul Had Courage to Hug Man Who Called Martyred Father 'Thief'

Campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said her brother was wrongly portrayed by the BJP for a decade, and yet he had the courage to go to the other side of the Parliament and hug the man who called his mother Sonia Gandhi names, and called his martyred father Rajiv Gandhi a “thief”.She was referring to the incident in Lok Sabha last year when Rahul Gandhi had walked across the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving a fiery speech on a range of issues like GST and demonetisation.In an emotional speech in which she talked about the Congress chief, her life with him, the death of their grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi, their father Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said what people know about Rahul Gandhi is very far from the truth.“I stand before you today as a sister. i stand here on behalf of a man whom I have known since the day I was born. He has faced a massive attacks from opposition in last 10 years. They have portrayed his character which is very far from the truth,” she said.Priyanka Gandhi said Rahul, who is two years older than her, has been ally in most beautiful and most difficult moments of her life.“As children we shared moments of devastation and loss. Indira ji was like a mother to us. She was assassinated in our own home. Our small family of four was bound by love of our parents. Seven years later, when he (RG) was studying in Harvard University our father was assassinated,” she said.She said that despite the losses, Rahul Gandhi didn’t have anger in his heart. “Soon after my brother decided to fulfil our father's dreams. He finished his education. In 2004, he came back and stood for elections in Amethi,” she said.In the same breath, she attacked the BJP for failing to fulfil promises made to voters in 2014. “Fundamental difference between Congress and BJP's promises is the intention to fulfil them. Other fundamental difference is that Congress wants to empower you,” she told supporters and referred to the NYAY scheme, which has become the centre piece of the Congress campaign.The AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also alleged all that the NDA government had done in last five years was to divide the country.“This is my country, these hills are my country, the wheat fields in Uttar Pradesh are my country. Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat is my country, north east is my country… But all that BJP has done in last five years, is just to divide the nation," Priyanka said.