In Yet Another Attack on Govt Over Covid-19 Lockdown, Rahul Gandhi Quotes Albert Einstein

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings with Chief Ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the future Covid-19 strategy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched yet another scathing attack on the government, this time using a quote by famous scientist Albert Einstein.

Posting a graph that showed the sudden fall in economy and the rise in fatalities from the beginning of of March, he said, “This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein.”

This lock down proves that:



"The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance."

Albert Einstein

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its taclking of the Covid-19 pandemic

He had shared a similar graph last week, accusing the Narendra Modi government of imposing a sudden, harsh lockdown that severely affected the economy. ‘India is firmly on its way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted last Friday with the graph that mapped India’s rise in COVID-19 cases.







He has been holding discussions with intellectuals and policy makers such as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, dormer US diplomat Nicholas Burns, Harvard professor Ashish Jha and industrialist Rajiv Bajaj to discuss the handling of the Covid-19 crisis and the future of Indian economy.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 3,32,424 after 11,502 fresh infections were reported in 24 hours, according to figures released by Ministry of Health today morning. As many as 325 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities to 9,520.

Concerned over the mounting number of Covid-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday decided to conduct 50,000 tests in and around Greater Hyderabad over next week to 10 days. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced that these tests would be conducted in 30 Assembly segments of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchel, and Sangareddy districts.

