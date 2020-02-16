Take the pledge to vote

Inaction Will Expose Govt's Intentions: Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia Video Showing Delhi Police Violence

The 48-second video shows seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with batons.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 12:38 PM IST
Inaction Will Expose Govt's Intentions: Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia Video Showing Delhi Police Violence
Representative image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday shared a video showing unarmed Jamia students being beaten up by police and. She castigated the government, saying that if no action was taken, the government's intentions would stand exposed.

She accused Home Minister and Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library. "Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If no action is taken even after watching this video, the government's intentions would stand exposed before the whole country," she said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the video would be investigated as part of their ongoing probe.

The 48-second video shows seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating students with batons.

On December 15, the University had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Police had faced flak over its alleged action on students in the library.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
