Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Inactive for a While, Cong's Jyotiraditya Scindia Eyes Rajya Sabha Berth, But May Face Bumpy Road Ahead

With Digvijaya Singh unlikely to give up his claim on the seat in the upper House of Parliament, Jyotiradiya Scindia might not have a smooth journey ahead.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 30, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Inactive for a While, Cong's Jyotiraditya Scindia Eyes Rajya Sabha Berth, But May Face Bumpy Road Ahead
File photo of senior Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Bhopal: Away from active politics ever since his Lok Sabha debacle, senior Congress leader Jyotiradiya Scindia has now set his eyes on a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Three seats from Madhya Pradesh quota, held by Digvijaya Singh, Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, will be vacated in April 2020.

With Singh, who too lost the general elections in May this year, unlikely to give up his claim on the seat in the upper House of Parliament, Scindia might not have a smooth journey ahead.

The former Union minister is said to have been sulking ever since the party leadership put Kamal Nath in the chief minister’s chair last December after the Assembly polls.

He had then shifted his focus on leading the party in the state as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief, but here too, the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior hasn’t had much luck as Nath continues to cling to the role.

Scindia had even openly backed the BJP-led Union government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

However, of late, Scindia, who had been critical of Nath’s government on several occasions, has toned down his rhetoric significantly. In the last one month, the two senior leaders were seen together twice. But the politics of Rajya Sabha nomination has its own aspects.

Both the Congress, which has 115 MLAs in the MP Assembly, and the BJP with 107 legislators would try to get one RS seat each, while the third seat would require support of some independents and might pose a tricky situation.

If party insiders are to be believed, both Singh and Scindia, known as adversaries, are eyeing the first seat for a smooth journey. “The party leadership will surely face a tough situation when it’s time for actual nominations,” a senior Congress leader, who did not wish to be named, told News18.

Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, known as a staunch Scindia loyalist, said, “He has fulfilled the duty assigned to him by the party diligently in the past and it’s high time, he is assigned a significant responsibility in accordance with his abilities.”

Meanwhile, given Singh’s sway on the Nath government, his re-nomination is unlikely to face much hurdle.

For the BJP, sitting MP Prabhat Jha is hoping for a re-nomination. Other contenders in the saffron camp are Kailash Vijayvargiya, former advocate general Ravinandan Singh, ex-minister Lal Singh Arya and senior Jabalpur-based politician Vinod Gotia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram