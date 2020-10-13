Inaugural Plaque Laid by Sonia Gandhi at Rohtang Tunnel 'Missing', Himachal Cong Threatens Protest

On October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.2-km long strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel, built at an altitude of about 10,000 feet. (ANI Image)

The Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Monday alleged that a foundation stone laid by party chief Sonia Gandhi at the newly-inaugurated Atal Tunnel at Rohtang had gone "missing" and threatened to launch a state-wide protest in view of the same. The party also lodged complaints against the incident to the police at Manali and Keylong, reported NDTV.

On October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 9.2-km long strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel, built at an altitude of about 10,000 feet. However, its foundation stone was laid by the former UPA chief in June 2010.

In a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that the foundation plaque with Sonia Gandhi's name on it was removed from the tunnel prior to its inauguration by the Prime Minister.

Blaming the state government and district administration over the "undemocratic, unconventional and illegal" move, Rathore gave a 15-day ultimatum for restoration of the inaugural plaque, failing which the HPCC will organise a state-wide agitation against the government.

Rathore said that Sonia had laid the foundation stone at the tunnel on June 28, 2010, in presence of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, state Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, BRO officials and the public.

He also alleged that several foundation stones laid by the Congress party during 2012 to 2017 had been removed by anti-social elements across the state, however, the government took no action against the culprits.