Incidents Like Hathras Can be Stopped if Good Values are Instilled in Our Daughters: BJP MLA

In a bizarre statement, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said that incidents like the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit in Hathras can be stopped if parents inculcate good values in their daughters.

Emphasising on instilling values in women, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh said neither governance nor use of weapons can prevent such crimes.

"Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se, na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of government and good values that can make country beautiful," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. The announcement came as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Hathras on Saturday evening to meet the family members of the victim whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India.