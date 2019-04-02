English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress Leader
Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the BJP was trying to divide people on the lines of religion to garner votes as the NDA government has not been able to fulfil any of the promises made in 2014.
File photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.
Mangaluru: the state Congress unit on Tuesday alleged that the sole agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah was to incite communal hatred among people to derive political mileage.
Addressing reporters at the district Congress committee office here, state president Dinesh Gundu Rao said the BJP was trying to divide people on the lines of religion to garner votes as the NDA government has not been able to fulfil any of the promises made in 2014.
Modi gave a 'communal colour' to the candidature of AICC president Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, saying he was running away from Hindu-majority constituencies, which exposed the Prime Minister's real self, Rao said.
"Modi is claiming to be the chowkidar of the nation. He is only the chowkidar of looters, fraudsters and crony corporates in the country," Rao said.
He said the ground reality in the country has changed and the Prime Minister would not be able to win only through self-marketing any longer.
"People are waiting for an opportunity to throw out the BJP government. The common man has found the alternative in the Congress which stands for development, humanity and love for the nation, Rao said.
Stating that incumbent BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel was a big failure, Rao said he could not bring any major project for the district in the last 10 years. The constituency needs a young and energetic MP, he said.
To a question, Rao said he was a little bit disappointed with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's decision not to contest from Karnataka.
"However, he has chosen Wayanad in Kerala and we are proud that our PM candidate will be elected from the south too," he said.
Dakshina Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai, district-in-charge and minister U T Khader and MLC Harish Kumar were among those present at the press meet.
