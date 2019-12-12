‘Income Tax, Customs, CBI Tax…’ Mamata Banerjee Says Industrialists in India Scared of Doing Business

Digha (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that industrialists in the country are wary of paying "CBI taxes", in addition to the regular levies.

Banerjee went on to clarify that by "CBI tax", she meant clearances from the central investigating agency. Speaking at the concluding session of the 'Bengal Business Conclave' here, the chief minister also urged businessmen to invest in the state, where there is "no mental tension".

"... I have learnt from my industry friends that they face a host of problems; you have to give so many taxes...income tax, customs, CBI tax. Everybody is scared of doing business," she said.

"There is a lot of mental tension. And if this continues, how will be they do business," the CM added. Banerjee assured corporates of complete cooperation from the state government as far as ease of doing business in the state is concerned.

"I want my farmers, the industrialists and locals to live peacefully... In Bengal, we can assure you that our attitude, hospitality and humanity will help you (in doing business)," she said.

The TMC boss had recently claimed that businessmen in the country feel intimidated by central agencies - the CBI, the IT department and the ED.

The state government is yet to announce the total investment pledged by companies at the two-day conclave that ended on Thursday.

