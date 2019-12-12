Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

‘Income Tax, Customs, CBI Tax…’ Mamata Banerjee Says Industrialists in India Scared of Doing Business

Banerjee went on to clarify that by 'CBI tax', she meant clearances from the central investigating agency.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Income Tax, Customs, CBI Tax…’ Mamata Banerjee Says Industrialists in India Scared of Doing Business
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Digha (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that industrialists in the country are wary of paying "CBI taxes", in addition to the regular levies.

Banerjee went on to clarify that by "CBI tax", she meant clearances from the central investigating agency. Speaking at the concluding session of the 'Bengal Business Conclave' here, the chief minister also urged businessmen to invest in the state, where there is "no mental tension".

"... I have learnt from my industry friends that they face a host of problems; you have to give so many taxes...income tax, customs, CBI tax. Everybody is scared of doing business," she said.

"There is a lot of mental tension. And if this continues, how will be they do business," the CM added. Banerjee assured corporates of complete cooperation from the state government as far as ease of doing business in the state is concerned.

"I want my farmers, the industrialists and locals to live peacefully... In Bengal, we can assure you that our attitude, hospitality and humanity will help you (in doing business)," she said.

The TMC boss had recently claimed that businessmen in the country feel intimidated by central agencies - the CBI, the IT department and the ED.

The state government is yet to announce the total investment pledged by companies at the two-day conclave that ended on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram