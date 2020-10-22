Income Tax Dept Conducts Search At BJP Leader's House In Surat

Surat: The Income Tax department on Thursday carried out search at the residence of Surat BJP unit vice president P V S Sarma, who joined politics a few years back after taking VRS as an I-T officer. The Income Tax department’s action came a day after Sarma alleged that some I-T officials, jewellers and chartered accountants were involved in money laundering during demonetisation in 2016.

The search operation started early morning at Sarma’s apartment in Piplod area and is still on, an I-T official told reporters without disclosing any details. Upset over the action, Sarma sat on the road near his apartment as a mark of protest.

“I have nothing to hide. Officials are searching my house. They are scared and trying to intimidate me so that I don’t disclose names of erring I-T officers and others who were involved in the scam. I have proof and I will disclose it soon,” Sarma told reporters. When contacted, Gujarat BJP spokesperson and media coordinator Prashant Vala told .

