Indapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इंदापूर): Dattatray Vithoba Bharane of BJP Leads

200. Indapur (इंदापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,04,990 eligible electors, of which 1,59,643 were male, 1,45,346 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 277 service voters had also registered to vote.

Indapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 40682 51.31% Dattatray Vithoba Bharane LEADING BJP 36654 46.23% Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil VBA 493 0.62% Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore IND 294 0.37% Sambhaji Madhukar Chavhan NOTA 228 0.29% Nota IND 191 0.24% Hanumant Namdeo Veer BSP 151 0.19% Kantilal Hanumant Thokale IND 125 0.16% Ravi Appa Bhale HDJP 94 0.12% Savita Bhimrao Kadale IND 74 0.09% Javid Bashir Shaikh IND 72 0.09% Sanjay Dnyandev Kuchekar IND 70 0.09% Adv. Girish Madan Patil IND 56 0.07% Sudhir Arjun Pol IND 42 0.05% Jadhav Vaibhav Sarjerao IND 36 0.05% Mahadev Gautam Mohite IND 26 0.03% Sagaji Mohan Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,911 eligible electors, of which 1,46,516 were male, 1,30,395 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 277 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,48,929.

Indapur has an elector sex ratio of 910.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dattatray Vithoba Bharne of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14173 votes which was 6.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 49.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Harshavardhan Shahajirao of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7960 votes which was 4.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 200. Indapur Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.92%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.77%, while it was 76.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.85%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 200. Indapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 200. Indapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Indapur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Indapur is: 18.1118 74.9094.

