Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
1-min read

Indapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इंदापूर): Dattatray Vithoba Bharane of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Indapur (इंदापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Dattatray Vithoba Bharane
LEADING

Detailed Results
Indapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इंदापूर): Dattatray Vithoba Bharane of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Indapur (इंदापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

200. Indapur (इंदापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.74% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,04,990 eligible electors, of which 1,59,643 were male, 1,45,346 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 277 service voters had also registered to vote.

Indapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
40682
51.31%
Dattatray Vithoba Bharane
BJP
36654
46.23%
Harshavardhan Shahajirao Patil
VBA
493
0.62%
Adv. Sachin Bhaskar Jore
IND
294
0.37%
Sambhaji Madhukar Chavhan
NOTA
228
0.29%
Nota
IND
191
0.24%
Hanumant Namdeo Veer
BSP
151
0.19%
Kantilal Hanumant Thokale
IND
125
0.16%
Ravi Appa Bhale
HDJP
94
0.12%
Savita Bhimrao Kadale
IND
74
0.09%
Javid Bashir Shaikh
IND
72
0.09%
Sanjay Dnyandev Kuchekar
IND
70
0.09%
Adv. Girish Madan Patil
IND
56
0.07%
Sudhir Arjun Pol
IND
42
0.05%
Jadhav Vaibhav Sarjerao
IND
36
0.05%
Mahadev Gautam Mohite
IND
26
0.03%
Sagaji Mohan Kamble

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,76,911 eligible electors, of which 1,46,516 were male, 1,30,395 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 277 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,48,929.

Indapur has an elector sex ratio of 910.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dattatray Vithoba Bharne of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 14173 votes which was 6.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 49.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Harshavardhan Shahajirao of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 7960 votes which was 4.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.53% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 200. Indapur Assembly segment of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Baramati Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.92%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.77%, while it was 76.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.85%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 200. Indapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 324.

Extent: 200. Indapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Indapur Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Indapur is: 18.1118 74.9094.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Indapur results.

