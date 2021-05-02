Indas Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

257. Indas (इंद्र), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Bankura district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Indas is part of 37. Bishnupur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 43.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,367 eligible electors, of which 1,23,165 were male, 1,19,201 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Indas in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,065 eligible electors, of which 1,13,074 were male, 1,05,990 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,746 eligible electors, of which 98,909 were male, 89,837 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Indas in 2016 was 560. In 2011, there were 365.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Gurupada Mete of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dilip Kumar Malik of CPIM by a margin of 18,837 votes which was 9.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.14% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gurupada Mete of TMC won in this seat defeating Santanu Kumar Bora of CPIM by a margin of 4,005 votes which was 2.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 257. Indas Assembly segment of Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bishnupur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Indas are: Nayan Kumar Shill(Bagdi) (CPIM), Nirmal Kumar Dhara (BJP), Runu Mete (TMC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 90.06%, while it was 92.57% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 257. Indas constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

257. Indas constituency comprises of the following areas of Bankura district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Indus 2. Balsi-I, Balsi-II, Biur betur, Jamkuri and Kushdwip GPs of CDB Patrasayer and 3. Laugram, Madanmohanpur GPs of CDB Kotulpur. It shares an inter-state border with Bankura.

The total area covered by Indas is 480 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Indas is: 23°07’14.2"N 87°35’33.4"E.

