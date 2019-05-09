Take the pledge to vote

»
'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandaru Dattatreya's Thumbs-down to Alliance & 3rd Front

The former Union Minister said that neither the opposition alliance nor the federal front is in the position to take on the BJP.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:May 9, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandaru Dattatreya's Thumbs-down to Alliance & 3rd Front
Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Image : PTI).
Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday lashed out at Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu for “predicting” BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Dattatreya went as far as comparing KCR to a “cat on the wall”. He also called Chandrababu an “opportunist” for snapping ties with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regime.

“The grand alliance and federal front are not in a position to take on the BJP-led NDA," he said and added that BJP would cross the 300-mark.

Dattatreya further claimed that the BJP had given a tough fight to TRS on the six seats in the state and remained firm in his prediction that neither the grand alliance of opposition parties nor the federal front being mooted by KCR will be successful.

He took a further dig at KCR for playing “spoilsport” in politics.

His remarks come hours after Chandrababu targeted Narendra Modi during a campaign in West Bengal in support of CM Mamata Benerjee. Naidu had said that the BJP will face drubbing on May 23 when the results of general elections will be announced and a non-BJP alliance will come to power.

He ridiculed Chandrababu for his efforts towards firming a grand alliance and KCR over his "backdoor" negotiation to make it into the alliance.

Dattatreya also slammed KCR for showing “step-motherly love” towards the Palamur project, which is still in the docks. He accused the KCR government of escalating the cost of the Palamur project to Rs 52000 Crore to “benefit contractors”.

“KCR has miserably failed to release waters to even one acre through Kaleshwaram project even though the cost of estimation was pegged at Rs 80000 crore,” he said.

The BJP leader also demanded a probe on the goof up in the Intermediate results and pressed for against Globarena company for lapses.

