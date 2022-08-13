Independence Day 2022: TMC Launches Digital Campaign, Asks Citizens to Share Their 'Idea for India'

Ushering in the Independence Day fervour, Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched the #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 digital campaign, asking citizens to share their idea for India at 75.

The three-day campaign aims to bring together the people of our diverse country with a unified idea of one nation. Day One of the campaign talks about how the idea of patriotism has been eclipsed by a sense of false nationalism, and how hate is manufactured by divisive forces. With the campaign, TMC aims to instil a sense of national pride that does not involve the generation of hate, fear, and division.

The #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75 campaign focuses on loving one’s country, rather than demeaning that of others. It also commemorates the freedom fighters whose ultimate act of patriotism and sacrifice, was towards the protection of our nation.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee spoke about her idea for India, where she stressed on the diversity that thrives despite differences, where people of varied cultures and religions peacefully coexist, where democratic values and people’s rights are upheld. For Mamata Banerjee, the idea for India means unity.

The AITC Chairperson asked her fellow countrymen to share their idea for the great nation as it completes its 75th year of Independence. “INDIA… Where diversity THRIVES despite differences. INDIA… Where people of varied cultures and religions peacefully COEXIST. INDIA… Where democratic values and people’s rights are UPHELD. Yes, this is our INDIA! Aren’t we all the proud people of this beautifully diverse land? For us, INDIA means UNITY. But, our ideas vary. What then, my fellow Indians, is your idea for this great nation? #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75,” the AITC Chairperson wrote on Twitter.

AITC National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, meanwhile, spoke about uniting the countrymen and sharing their idea for India.

“INDIA, our PRIDE! INDIA, our STRENGTH! INDIA, our MOTHERLAND! For our nation’s glory, we Indians will achieve great milestones. For our nation’s betterment, we Indians will strive unitedly. WE, the people of INDIA. Our devotion to our motherland surpasses all. We uphold democratic values and people’s rights. Today, let us all SHARE our IDEA FOR INDIA, the beloved motherland which is celebrating its 75th year of Independence,” read the tweet by the AITC National General Secretary.

