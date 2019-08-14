Independence Day: BJP to Celebrate 'Jashn-e-Azadi' Across Jammu and Kashmir Tomorrow
The BJP state unit chief appreciated the role of the village heads in maintaining democracy in the region.
BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Jammu: The BJP will celebrate "Jashn-e-Azadi" on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 at every panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir, the state unit chief of the saffron party, Ravinder Raina, said on Friday.
He said this during an interaction with village heads here, in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi also took part.
"BJP activists will celebrate the historic decision (of the government to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir) at the local level across the state and our leaders will commemorate Jashn-e-Azadi on Independence Day at every panchayat, ward, mohalla," Raina said.
He also appreciated the role of the village heads in maintaining democracy in the region.
These brave hearts faced ultimate threats in the past to keep alive the spirit of humanity in the remotest of the regions, Raina said.
He added that the people of the state were rejoicing the decision of abrogation of the draconian law that assaulted their basic rights.
Addressing the meeting, Kaul said every resident of Jammu and Kashmir must celebrate the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in the state.
He termed it as a victory of the common people as now, they could enjoy equal opportunities at par with other citizens of the country.
Kaul said the move had given basic rights to the Valmiki Samaj and the daughters of the state and opened up development avenues for the youth.
