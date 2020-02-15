Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Independent Candidate to Not Contest Karnataka Bypoll; Cakewalk for BJP

BR Anil Kumar, a Congressman, who had filed his nomination with the support of JD(S) leaders as an independent candidate, has written to the assembly secretary- the returning officer for the bypoll about his decision to 'retire' from the contest.

PTI

Updated:February 15, 2020, 8:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Independent Candidate to Not Contest Karnataka Bypoll; Cakewalk for BJP
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Laxman Savadi. (Image credit: Twitter@LaxmanSavadi)

Bengaluru: With independent candidate B R Anil Kumar on Saturday deciding to 'retire' from contest for one Karnataka legislative council (MLC) seat for which bypoll is scheduled on February 17, it would be a cakewalk for Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is BJP's candidate.

Kumar, a Congressman, who had filed his nomination with the support of JD(S) leaders as an independent candidate, has written to the assembly secretary- the returning officer for the bypoll about his decision to 'retire' from the contest.

Congress had not fielded any candidate for the bypoll, and leader of opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah had recently said the party had not decided on supporting Kumar's candidature.

"I hereby retire from the election on my own wish," Kumar's letter to the assembly secretary read. Assembly secretary M K Vishalakshi said Kumar's decision to retire from the contest would not have any effect, and the election would have to happen, as he did not withdraw his nomination before the scheduled date of February 10.

"He did not give me any letter, but has verbally communicated to me. However, even if he gives letter it will have no effect. Election has to happen, there is no other option, as the contestants name would have been gazetted," she told PTI.

The bypolls has been necessitated, with a seat falling vacant, following the election of one of the council member Rizwan Arshad of Congress to legislative assembly during the December bypoll.

This MLC bypoll is crucial for Savadi, who is currently not the member of assembly or council. He can only continue in office as non-legislator Minister for six months, and the tenure ends on February 19.

With Kumar's decision, polling on Monday is likely to be a mere formality, and Savadi is likely to get elected unopposed, official sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram