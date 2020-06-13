Independent MLA Saryu Roy to Support BJP in RS Polls in Jharkhand: Nishikant Dubey

Jharkhand Independent MLA Saryu Roy has agreed to support the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate in the June 19 election, party MP Nishikant Dubey said on Saturday.

With the support of Roy, a former BJP leader, the saffron party is inching closure to ensuring victory of its nominee, state unit chief Deepak Prakash.

The BJP has 25 MLAs in the 82-member Jharkhand Assembly and requires support of at least two more legislators to secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

Elections for two Rajya Sabha seats from the state are scheduled for June 19. The BJP, Congress and the JMM have fielded one candidate each, necessitating a contest.

"I requested Saryu Roy-ji to support his old friend Deepak Prakash. I am grateful to him that he has accepted my request," Dubey tweeted, adding that this has frustrated the plans of the Congress to secure a victory for its candidate.

In response, Roy tweeted, "Nishikant ji's tweet matters. I am no more confused. Better get over the confusion rather let it be worst confounded (sic)."

When contacted by PTI, the Independent MLA said he was responding to the BJP's request "in a positive manner".

The effective strength of legislators for the Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand is 79 as two seats are vacant and one member is nominated without voting right.