Independent MLA Who Mocked Shivraj Chouhan Joins BJP in Madhya Pradesh
Around midnight, BJP state head Rakesh Singh and minister Sanjay Pathak addressed the media at party headquarters in Bhopal, briefing them about the induction of Rai.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: In a surprising development, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh has opened its doors for Independent MLA from Seoni, Dinesh Rai ‘Munmun’. Rai is known to court controversy and had called a BJP woman MP a “vishkanya” in the past, he even mocked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for “underdevelopment” of his constituency.
Considered close to Congress party chief Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Rai’s inclusion into BJP is seen as the first setback to Nath soon after he assumed office amid much fanfare on Tuesday.
A few days earlier Nath told the media that he was in touch with some BJP dissidents who could be given entry to the Congress at an ‘appropriate time’.
Congress latched on to the opportunity to attack the BJP. The party released an old video of Rai in which the MLA from Lakhnadaun in Seoni was openly speaking against CM Shivraj over lack of development in his constituency.
Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi questioned the manner in which Rai was inducted in the BJP and said the Shivraj Chouhan may claim to be a champion of women rights but his party has embraced a man who insulted a senior BJP woman leader twice.
The former BJP MP Neeta Pateriya had in August 2017 lodged a police complaint against Rai accusing him of using derogatory language against her. Rai, whose brother had won election as president of Lakhnadaun Nagar Palika, had called Pateriya a “vishkanya” during a rally.
Acrimony had prevailed between the two in 2014 when Rai wiped his hands with the sari of Pateriya who was sharing the stage with him alongside other BJP leaders. A miffed Pateriya had complained to then BJP minister Gaurishankar Bisen but Rai had played down the incident as a prank he tried on the ex-MP calling Pateriya his bhabhi.
The two while taking part in BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally decided to bury the hatchet. “I hope my new party colleague would be more cultured according to BJP tradition,” said Pateriya. Rai seemed to agree and said the past needs to be forgotten.
Congress holds two Assembly constituencies in Seoni, with Rai and BJP in control of the remaining two. Sources said Rai’s inclusion will give the BJP an upper hand in the district.
Interestingly, the tussle ahead of the Assembly polls seems to be in the Mahakaushal region of MP from where both BJP and Congress chiefs hail. Rai also comes from the Mahakaushal region.
