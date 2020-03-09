Independent MLA Who Returned from ‘Mystery’ Bengaluru Trip Wants to be Made Kamal Nath's Home Minister

Bhopal: Independent MLA Thakur Surendra Singh Shera who had returned to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after four days of mysterious stay at Bengaluru, ruffled a few feathers on Monday as he demanded the home ministry for himself.

The former Congressman said he would like to become the home minister in order to make police a public friendly force. The MLA was replying to a question of which ministry would he chose if offered a choice.

Speaking about current Home Minister Bala Bachchan, who is the one of the most trusted lieutenants of CM Kamal Nath, Shera said, “Bala bhai is my old friend and like a brother, but due to lack of capability, he isn’t doing what he is expected to do.”

Earlier, Shera had made a cryptic announcement that he would be a minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet before Holi on March 10.

After meeting Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot in Bhopal, the MLA from Burhanpur reposed his faith in the Congress government and Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He denied the use of coercive means against him by anyone.

On being asked why he was meeting the ministers frequently, the MLA claimed that he meets them to discuss the various issues of his region, such as the availability of potable water, unemployment, weavers’ problems and so on.

On Sunday, missing Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh returned to Bhopal with ministers Bala Bachchan and Surendra Singh Baghel and claimed that he was on a pilgrimage.

He accepted that he was saddened after not being offered a cabinet berth despite being a senior MLA.

On being asked about rumours of him joining BJP, he said that he hasn’t joined BJP all his life, so why would he do so in his old age.

“I just wanted to tease Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh,” said Singh with a laughter on being asked why he had disappeared suddenly.

Remaining two MLAs—Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana, are yet untraceable.

However, with the return of majority of MLAs, the imminent threat to the Kamal Nath government has been averted but still both BJP and Congress are looking for ways to bag two of the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

Even if the two missing MLAs resign, the Congress government, backed by allies – two from BSP, one from SP and four independents – does not seem to be in trouble.