1-min read

Indi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Yashavanthar Aygouda Vittalagouda Patil Wins

Live election result of 32 Indi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Indi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
Indi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Yashavanthar Aygouda Vittalagouda Patil Wins
Live election result of 32 Indi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Indi MLA.
Indi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,742 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,18,626 are male, 1,09,794 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.33 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%.
Live Status INC Yashavanthar Aygouda Vittalagouda Patil Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC5040129.98%Yashavanthar Aygouda Vittalagouda Patil
JD(S)4046324.07%B D Patil (Hanjagi)
BJP3894123.16%Dayasagar Bapuraya Patil
IND3142518.69%Ravikanth Shankreppa Patil
IND21961.31%Sadashiva Girimalla Biradar
NOTA12440.74%Nota
HJP9410.56%Venkateshwar Mahaswamiji(Katakadhond)
AIMEP6560.39%Laxmibai Doddappa Tadalagi
IND4880.29%Chandrashekhar Basappa Hosamani
IND4610.27%Gollalalinganagouda Peerappagouda Jyotigond
IND3520.21%Abujar Kashimsab Thamatager
IND3170.19%M M Bagawan
IND2260.13%Channappa Siddappa Bhosagi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 33,302 votes (24%) securing 42.2% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 69.2%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 571 votes (0.54%) registering 27.95% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65.93%.

Check the table below for Indi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Read full article




