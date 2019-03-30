English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Becoming 'Orwellian Dystopia', Establishment Controls Establishment, Says Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti's tweet came in response to BJP MP Hema Malini's remark that it will be dangerous for the country if PM Narendra Modi doesn't return to power.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Loading...
Srinagar: India is becoming an Orwellian dystopia in which everything is controlled by the establishment, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also said that invoking fear and terror to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls was "fraught with dangers".
"Invoking fear & terror to propel BJP to a victory this general election is fraught with dangers. After narrowly escaping a direct confrontation with Pak, efforts are on to punish minorities. India is becoming an Orwellian dystopia in which the establishment controls everything (sic)," she tweeted.
Her tweet came in response to BJP MP Hema Malini's remark that it will be dangerous for the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't return to power as he alone has the courage to do what is right for the country.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also said that invoking fear and terror to help the Bharatiya Janata Party win the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls was "fraught with dangers".
"Invoking fear & terror to propel BJP to a victory this general election is fraught with dangers. After narrowly escaping a direct confrontation with Pak, efforts are on to punish minorities. India is becoming an Orwellian dystopia in which the establishment controls everything (sic)," she tweeted.
Her tweet came in response to BJP MP Hema Malini's remark that it will be dangerous for the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't return to power as he alone has the courage to do what is right for the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
- Streaming Now: Hanna Ready to Take On Avengers Infinity War
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results