India-China Row, Covid Dominating Discussions, Parliament's Winter Session 2022 to Conclude Today

Jam-packed with heated debates, and frequent adjournments, Parliament’s Winter Session of the year, which began on December 7 is set to conclude on Friday, a week ahead of the schedule.

The session saw debates between the Opposition and Centre over China’s transgressions in Tawang, which was termed as a matter of grave “national concern" and more recently the resurgence of coronavirus in the country. A row over Covid protocols for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra also dominated the floor.

The session is set to conclude early in view of upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities.

In terms of amendments, the session passed the Constitution Scheduled Tribes (Order), 1950, as well as Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill 2022 along with the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019.

How is the last day looking like?

On its last day, there seems to be no signs of reconciliation between the government and Opposition. The centre still stays fixated on its stance of not debating the China concern, while the opposition parties continue to demand a “China pe Charcha."

In latest developments, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has refused to meet Piyush Goyal over the issues and disagreements. There is also a fresh trouble between Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

There could be a fresh confrontation between Gandhi and Dhankar as he has strongly responded to her comment on the judiciary being delegitimized by Centre and high constitutional authorities.

The last day is coinciding with Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the national capital. The covid issue amid this has been politicized, with BJP accusing the yatra of spreading the virus.

Productivity of Winter Session

The Lok Sabha clocked a 103 per cent productivity rate till Wednesday while the Rajya Sabha was at 100 per cent, according to non-profit PRS Legislative Research, The Indian Express reported.

The Covid-19 focus

Amid growing concern over the surge of Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Centre is committed to tackling the pandemic and urged states to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in public spaces in wake of the festive season.

Addressing both Houses of the Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, the Minister assured parliamentarians that the Central government was keeping an eye on the global Covid-19 situation and taking steps accordingly.

Meanwhile, mask mandate returned in Parliament on Thursday amid the resurgence of Covid scares as horrifying stories continued to leak out of China over the spread of the novel virus.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya addressed Parliament and asked states to bring back focus on Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the Covid scare and the upcoming winter festive (Christmas and New Year’s) season where people are expected to mix up.

