India Did 'Namaste Trump' But People Said 'Bye Bye' to Him: Sena's Dig at NDA in Bihar Has US Connection

Taking a dig at the NDA alliance in Bihar, Shiv Sena on Monday said in an editorial in Saamana that it would be good if India learnt something from US President Donald Trump's defeat.

"The American public rectified the mistake made by electing Trump, within just four years. He could not fulfil even a single promise. If we can learn anything from Trump's defeat, it would be good," Shiv Sena said, NDTV reported.

The party said the 'unemployment epidemic' was more serious in the US than the Covid-19 pandemic. But instead of finding a solution, Trump kept giving importance to the mockery of absurdities, vagrants and political chanting, it added.

Shiv Sena said the power had already changed in America, and that the incumbency in Bihar had also reached the bottom. "In the Bihar assembly elections, the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar is clearly losing. There is no alternative in the country and the state except us -- people have to do the work of removing the leaders from this illusion," the party added, calling Trump's allegations of election fraud "ridiculous".

It reminded public of the warm welcome Trump had been given in India. "It is not our culture to stand with the wrong man but it is still being done. Biden will become the head of the US," the party said.

Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, has been elected as the Vice President of US now, but Trump condemned her achievement, did not respect her and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were the people who supported such a person, Shiv Sena added.

India organised 'Namaste Trump' but the sensible people of America have corrected their own mistake by saying 'Bye Bye' to Trump, the party said. Similarly, Shiv Sena said that leaders like Modi, Nitish Kumar could not stand in front of the young Tejashwi Yadav.