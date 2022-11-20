‘India Doesn’t Need Aaftab but…’: Assam CM Calls for Uniform Civil Code, Law Against Love Jihad

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held a rally ahead of MCD elections in the national capital, during which he emphasized the importance of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and a law against ‘love jihad’. Citing the heinous murder in Delhi’s Mehrauli that recently came to the fore, Sarma said India “needs Lord Ram, and not Aaftab (murder accused)".

“Our country doesn’t need Aftab but a person like Lord Ram, a leader like PM Modi. We need laws through which Aftabs can be hanged to death," he said during the rally. “We need Uniform Civil Code and a law against love jihad," he further added.

Notably, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption.

Earlier on Saturday, Sarma also said someone like Aaftab will be born in every city if the country does not get a powerful leader and a government that respects India like one’s mother. That is why the country should elect Modiji (prime minister Narendra Modi) for the third time in 2024 and he will be able to solve such issues," Sarma claimed during a rally in Gujarat’s Kutch.

During the rally, Sarma also showed faith in BJP’s win ahead of MCD polls. “People’s excitement makes it clear what result of election will be. Kejriwal is the best in theatrics, and he thinks Hindus are enemies, but can India exist without Hindus?" he said.

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, a food blogger, allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces, and later threw them across parts of Delhi, only 20 minutes away from their rented apartment in Mehrauli.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains, but the weapon used to chop her body is yet to be recovered, even as searches continue in the forest areas of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi, and Gurugram.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi police reached the couple’s house in Maharashtra’s Vasai. The owner of the house was interrogated, as the couple rented the flat for 10 months, and they were “pretending to be married."

During the search, Police recorded statements of four persons. They are office bearers of housing societies where Shraddha and Aaftab lived.

