India Needs Concrete Plan to Fix Economy, Not 'Foolish' Theories About Millennials: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi's attack on the government comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai on Tuesday said that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials.
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying what India needs is not propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy.
Gandhi's attack on the government comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai on Tuesday said that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber, instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.
"What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," the former Congress president said.
Gandhi also tagged an interview of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in which he had said the government must simplify and rationalise GST, kickstart rural consumption, revive agriculture and tackle the lack of credit for capital creation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Zoya Factor Doppelganger Left Fans Confused if the Cricketer is Making His Bollywood Debut
- When Your Show Was on, I Was in Jail. When I Came Out, Your Show Shut Down: Sanjay Dutt to Kapil
- Alia Bhatt Gets Clicked in Gorgeous Yellow Attire at Beau Ranbir Kapoor's Residence, See Pics
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'