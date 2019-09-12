Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

India Needs Concrete Plan to Fix Economy, Not 'Foolish' Theories About Millennials: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's attack on the government comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai on Tuesday said that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Needs Concrete Plan to Fix Economy, Not 'Foolish' Theories About Millennials: Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over the state of the economy, saying what India needs is not propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy.

Gandhi's attack on the government comes two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai on Tuesday said that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber, instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

"What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also tagged an interview of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in which he had said the government must simplify and rationalise GST, kickstart rural consumption, revive agriculture and tackle the lack of credit for capital creation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram