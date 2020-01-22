India Fulfilled Its 'Moral Duty' by Enacting CAA, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Meerut: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said religious minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are living a "life of misery" and India has fulfilled its "moral duty" towards them by enacting the CAA.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Shatabdi Nagar here, he also questioned those opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the government has not discussed it.

Dismissing allegations that the Centre is pursuing a "divisive agenda" through the CAA, Singh said the BJP doesn't do politics on religious lines for selfish gains.

"In Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, religious minorities are living a life of misery. India has fulfilled its moral duty (by enacting the CAA)," he said.

"The entire world is accepting India's power. We don't do politics on the lines of religion for selfish reasons," he said. The citizenship law is being viewed from a Hindu-Muslim perspective, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of justice, he added.

Singh said the NDA had prepared the citizenship legislation in its first tenure, but it could not be enacted. On the NRC, Singh said, "The government has had no discussion on the NRC. And suppose it has, then what is the problem with having a register of citizens."

"Shouldn't there be a register of citizens? Shouldn't there be a document for people to seek benefits of government schemes," he asked the crowd at the rally. Singh said the BJP wants to do politics by winning people's hearts and asserted that the party is working to fulfil all its promises.

The CAA allows easier citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before 2015 to escape religious persecution there. Muslim migrants don't figure on this list.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.