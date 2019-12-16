India Has Not Seen a 'Power-hungry' Party like BJP before, Says SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and said that the BJP government had pushed the country into an inferno of violence by its destructive law.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: The BJP government has pushed the country into "an inferno of violence" by the "destructive" Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.
In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "The BJP government has pushed the country into an inferno of violence by its destructive law. It is inflicting fatal injuries on the future of the country. It is said that when people start losing, they become oppressive."
He alleged that the country has not seen a "power-hungry" party like the BJP before.
Anger over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act cascaded across many campuses in the country on Monday with politicians and civil society supporting the students to decry what they say is an unconstitutional law.
The morning after violence erupted in the national capital's New Friends Colony, the lines between anger at the police action and the protests over the CAA blurred into a unison of protest -- from Kerala to West Bengal and Telangana to Uttar Pradesh as the day progressed.
While thousands of students took to the streets demanding a probe into the use on Sunday of teargas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities, politicians also made themselves heard.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Former Girlfriend Says Arhaan Khan Didn’t Return Her Money and Lied About His Marriage
- Moto Razr, The Next Foldable Android Smartphone, to Launch in India Soon
- Samsung Clarifies They Have Not Sold 1 Million Galaxy Fold Smartphones, Yet
- Man Orders iPhone 11 Pro Worth Rs 93,000 from Flipkart, Receives Fake Phone Instead
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges